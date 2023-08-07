Mother sues airline, says she was accused of trafficking biracial daughter

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A spokesperson for Southwest said they had no comment on the pending litigation.. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Colorado woman is suing Southwest Airlines for racial discrimination, claiming she was accused of trafficking her own daughter.

Mary McCarthy, who is white, was traveling with her 10-year-old biracial daughter in October 2021.

She claims an employee reported her to police while in the air for suspected child trafficking.

The suit alleges that officers questioned her after landing in Denver.

She’s asking for unspecified damages for emotional distress, inconvenience and mental anguish.

A spokesperson for Southwest said they had no comment on the pending litigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tick bite causing red meat allergy for almost half a million Americans
Tick bite causing red meat allergy for almost half a million Americans
Family members say 12-year-old Markee Jones was fatally shot during a birthday celebration. A...
Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover
Participants walked from the Angel of Hope Children's Memorial Park to the Olcott Park fountain...
Vigil honors Virginia woman, brings awareness to domestic violence
Two Lumberjacks went head-to-head for the Timberworks Lumberjack Show on August 5.
Two lumberjacks compete head-to-head at Tall Timber Days
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says

Latest News

Box trailers are seen at Yellow Corp. trucking facility Monday, July 31, 2023 in Nashville,...
Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
3 dead after charter bus crash on interstate in Pennsylvania, state police say
The lawyers of former President Donald Trump plan to contest a protective order. (Source:...
Trump lawyers float new defense as deadline looms
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion