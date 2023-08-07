Man suspected in 2 weekend killings dies in police shooting

Police say a man suspected in two weekend homicides in southwestern Michigan has died after a police chase
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, Mich. (AP) — A man suspected in two weekend homicides in southwestern Michigan died after a police chase, authorities said.

David Algarin, 30, led police on a chase that began Sunday in St. Joseph County and ended nearby in Branch County, Sturgis police said.

“The pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting,” police said.

No other information about Algarin’s death was released, though a news conference was planned for Monday. Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting, a typical step when a local police agency is involved in a fatal shooting.

Algarin was a suspect in two fatal shootings Saturday: the deaths of a 39-year-old woman in Sturgis and a 61-year-old man at a mobile home park, just outside city limits.

“This is a tragic situation for all involved. ... The deceased tenant was quiet, kept to himself, didn’t have much company to ever expect something like this would happen,” Sweet Lake Mobile Home Community said.

Most Read

Tick bite causing red meat allergy for almost half a million Americans
Tick bite causing red meat allergy for almost half a million Americans
Family members say 12-year-old Markee Jones was fatally shot during a birthday celebration. A...
Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Traffic Crash
Man dead after Corvette crash near Cook
Two Lumberjacks went head-to-head for the Timberworks Lumberjack Show on August 5.
Two lumberjacks compete head-to-head at Tall Timber Days

Latest News

FILE - This July 2022 photo shows a lab in Lansing, Mich., where the state health department...
Judge’s decision could force change in Michigan’s handling of newborn blood samples
Family members of Ricky Cobb II, who was shot and killed by a Minnesota State Patrol trooper,...
Investigators name the trooper who fatally shot a Minnesota man during a traffic stop
Justice Annette Ziegler. Courtesy: Wisconsin Court System
Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberals of ‘raw exercise of overreaching power’
Michigan Supreme Court
Michigan Supreme Court suspends judge accused of covering up her son’s abuse of her grandsons