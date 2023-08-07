Dry start to week, more rain chances later

SUNDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: A stray shower will still be possible in the first half of the overnight hours. Lows will be in the upper 40s to around 60 degrees with decreasing clouds.

MONDAY: Weak high pressure will keep skies partly cloudy to mostly clear with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Lows will be in the 40s to around 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Conditions will be similar to Monday with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees. A slight chance for rain showers moves in overnight with lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. Lows will be in the 50s with a slight chance for rain showers.

THURSDAY: The bulk of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. A lake breeze will likely keep us cool near Lake Superior. Our next best chance for rain showers comes late Thursday into early Friday with a couple rumbles of thunder possible as well.

