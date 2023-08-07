Closures begin Monday for road work throughout Twin Ports

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More roads around the Twin Ports are set to close this week for construction.

Stebner Road:

Closed to traffic between Morris Thomas Road and Hermantown Road.

Rice Lake Road:

Monday, August 7 through Sunday, August 20.

Closed to through traffic between Central Entrance and Arrowhead Road for the replacement of a culvert on Chester Creek.

Detour signs will be posted directing people to use Arrowhead Road, Arlington Avenue, and Central Entrance.

The only portion of Rice Lake Road that will be completely closed is between Arrowhead Road and Public Safety Drive (the entrance to the Public Safety Building, Hilltop Healthcare, and the Arrowhead Juvenile Center.)

People can still access all other roads off Rice Lake Road by traveling north from Central Entrance.

Milling and paving of Rice Lake Road will also occur during this time, and motorists are reminded to slow down and use caution when traveling in or near work zones.