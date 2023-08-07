Closures begin Monday for road work throughout Twin Ports

road closed generic
road closed generic(WILX)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More roads around the Twin Ports are set to close this week for construction.

Stebner Road:

  • Monday, August 7 through Thursday, August 11.
  • Closed to traffic between Morris Thomas Road and Hermantown Road.

Rice Lake Road:

  • Monday, August 7 through Sunday, August 20.
  • Closed to through traffic between Central Entrance and Arrowhead Road for the replacement of a culvert on Chester Creek.
  • Detour signs will be posted directing people to use Arrowhead Road, Arlington Avenue, and Central Entrance.
  • The only portion of Rice Lake Road that will be completely closed is between Arrowhead Road and Public Safety Drive (the entrance to the Public Safety Building, Hilltop Healthcare, and the Arrowhead Juvenile Center.)
  • People can still access all other roads off Rice Lake Road by traveling north from Central Entrance.
  • Milling and paving of Rice Lake Road will also occur during this time, and motorists are reminded to slow down and use caution when traveling in or near work zones.
  • Residents will always have access to their property, but delays should be expected.

Blatnik Bridge:

  • Tuesday, August 8 at 12 p.m. through Thursday, August 10 at 5 a.m.
  • Twin Ports Interchange project will close the southbound side of the I-535 Blatnik Bridge.
  • This will allow for I-535 interchange bridge girder and decking placement over the current southbound traffic lanes.
  • Traffic will be detoured to the Highway 2 Bong Bridge.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tick bite causing red meat allergy for almost half a million Americans
Tick bite causing red meat allergy for almost half a million Americans
Family members say 12-year-old Markee Jones was fatally shot during a birthday celebration. A...
Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Traffic Crash
Man dead after Corvette crash near Cook
Two Lumberjacks went head-to-head for the Timberworks Lumberjack Show on August 5.
Two lumberjacks compete head-to-head at Tall Timber Days

Latest News

Falls Colors Generic
Will the drought effect our Fall Colors?
Traffic Crash
Man dead after Corvette crash near Cook
The Northland's Coast Guard family celebrated their service's birthday on August, 4th.
Northland Coasties celebrate USCG’s 233rd birthday in Duluth
Click above for the video version of the story
Northland Coasties celebrate their service's 233rd birthday