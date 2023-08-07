Closures begin Monday for road work throughout Twin Ports
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More roads around the Twin Ports are set to close this week for construction.
- Monday, August 7 through Thursday, August 11.
- Closed to traffic between Morris Thomas Road and Hermantown Road.
Rice Lake Road:
- Monday, August 7 through Sunday, August 20.
- Closed to through traffic between Central Entrance and Arrowhead Road for the replacement of a culvert on Chester Creek.
- Detour signs will be posted directing people to use Arrowhead Road, Arlington Avenue, and Central Entrance.
- The only portion of Rice Lake Road that will be completely closed is between Arrowhead Road and Public Safety Drive (the entrance to the Public Safety Building, Hilltop Healthcare, and the Arrowhead Juvenile Center.)
- People can still access all other roads off Rice Lake Road by traveling north from Central Entrance.
- Milling and paving of Rice Lake Road will also occur during this time, and motorists are reminded to slow down and use caution when traveling in or near work zones.
- Residents will always have access to their property, but delays should be expected.
Blatnik Bridge:
- Tuesday, August 8 at 12 p.m. through Thursday, August 10 at 5 a.m.
- Twin Ports Interchange project will close the southbound side of the I-535 Blatnik Bridge.
- This will allow for I-535 interchange bridge girder and decking placement over the current southbound traffic lanes.
- Traffic will be detoured to the Highway 2 Bong Bridge.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.