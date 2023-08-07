City by City: Iron Range, Carlton, Duluth

Iron Range- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s Lunch Buddies mentoring program is looking for volunteers. UWNEMN’s Lunch Buddies mentoring program pairs grade school students with a local adult, based on shared interests to share a lunch period together once a week. This year, Lunch Buddies is expanding from five local schools to ten, which doubles the number of students that can be served and the need for volunteers. The new communities are Eveleth, International Falls, Mesabi East, and Virginia. All Lunch Buddies mentors will receive training prior to mentoring. UWNEMN is accepting applications and interviewing applicants now with the hopes of mentors and mentees meeting as soon as October. To learn more or apply to be a Lunch Buddy, click here.

Carlton, MN- Lyric Opera of the North, or LOON, is hosting Summer Sparkler Tuesday, which is an outdoor concert with food and fundraising in support of a new season of opera. This year’s show features several performers and musicians. The event is at The Historic House in Carlton on Tuesday. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available online, by calling 218-464-0922, or in person at the event.

Duluth- The 34th Annual Bayfront Blues Festival returns to Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park this Friday through Sunday. With its inception in 1989, the Bayfront Blues Festival is now among the nation’s longest-running music festivals. The 2023 lineup includes blues legends and up-and-coming artists each night. For more information about the event and how to get tickets, click here.

