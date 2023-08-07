Bill to raise federal minimum wage to $17 an hour reintroduced in Congress

By Stetson Miller
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For over a decade, the federal minimum wage sitting at just $7.25 an hour. Congress has debated raising it for years to no avail. But that hasn’t deterred Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and other house Democrats. They recently reintroduced the Raise the Wage Act. It would gradually increase the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2028.

“I think the difference between introducing it four years ago or whenever it was and now is the rate of inflation,” said Rep. Slotkin. “The federal minimum wage right now has so been surpassed by what most people are making even in a minimum wage job that it just needs updating.”

This bill would also phase out subminimum wages for tipped workers, youth workers and for workers with disabilities.

If it passes, supports say up to 28 million Americans could see a raise.

It could be an uphill battle to get the bill on President Biden’s desk, but Slotkin says the bill is about sending a message.

“We’re unlikely to see this brought to the floor of the house. But we wanted to make the point that if you care about workers, like put your money where your mouth is and give them a decent minimum wage,” she said.

Congresswoman Slotkin says if the federal minimum wage is raised to $17 an hour, that change would directly affect over half a million Michiganders, about 12 percent of the state’s workforce.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tick bite causing red meat allergy for almost half a million Americans
Tick bite causing red meat allergy for almost half a million Americans
Family members say 12-year-old Markee Jones was fatally shot during a birthday celebration. A...
Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Traffic Crash
Man dead after Corvette crash near Cook
Two Lumberjacks went head-to-head for the Timberworks Lumberjack Show on August 5.
Two lumberjacks compete head-to-head at Tall Timber Days

Latest News

Bill to raise federal minimum wage to $17 an hour reintroduced in Congress
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
LIVE: Biden to welcome Houston Astros to White House
Top fundraising mayoral candidates
AHEAD OF THE PRIMARY: Leading mayoral candidates set priorities ahead of election
Duluth's Police and Fire Unions released a video endorsing challenger Roger Reinert for Duluth...
Duluth Police and Fire Unions endorse Roger Reinert for Mayor