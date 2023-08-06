Vigil honors Virginia woman, brings awareness to domestic violence

Participants walked from the Angel of Hope Children's Memorial Park to the Olcott Park fountain...
Participants walked from the Angel of Hope Children's Memorial Park to the Olcott Park fountain to raise awareness and honor victims.(Shanna Serven)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - On August 5, the family and friends of Kristen Bicking and the Advocates for Family Peace hosted a vigil.

The 3rd Annual Kristen Bicking Memorial Vigil to End Domestic Violence began at Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park.

Bicking was found stabbed to death in May of 2021.

For more information about the case, click here.

Participants walked from the Angel of Hope to the Olcott Park fountain.

Their mission was to bring awareness to domestic violence and honor all victims, survivors, and anybody who has been affected by domestic violence.

Advocates for Family Peace provides services to families experiencing domestic violence.

To learn more about their mission, visit the Advocates for Family Peace Facebook page or call 218-326-0388.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Brandon Capone William-Gillard Right: Sanussi Tamsir Bangoura:
2 men charged in Wednesday’s deadly shooting, victim identified
Tick bite causing red meat allergy for almost half a million Americans
Tick bite causing red meat allergy for almost half a million Americans
A passerby heard their cries for help and jumped into action.
Good Samaritan rescues girls from Park Point rip current
HNN File Image
Child seriously injured in brush mower accident near Cook
Bayfield mayor names officer involved in deadly accident

Latest News

Two Lumberjacks went head-to-head for the Timberworks Lumberjack Show on August 5.
Two lumberjacks compete head-to-head at Tall Timber Days
Cider or seltzer?
CIDER OR SELTZER: Which beverage is more popular?
Click above for the video forecast
Saturday night forecast with Dave Anderson August 5
Minnesota gets the best isolated thunder chance on Sunday
Sunday’s rain chance is high but totals may stay low