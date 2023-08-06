Vigil honors Virginia woman, brings awareness to domestic violence

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - On August 5, the family and friends of Kristen Bicking and the Advocates for Family Peace hosted a vigil.

The 3rd Annual Kristen Bicking Memorial Vigil to End Domestic Violence began at Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park.

Bicking was found stabbed to death in May of 2021.

For more information about the case, click here.

Participants walked from the Angel of Hope to the Olcott Park fountain.

Their mission was to bring awareness to domestic violence and honor all victims, survivors, and anybody who has been affected by domestic violence.

Advocates for Family Peace provides services to families experiencing domestic violence.

To learn more about their mission, visit the Advocates for Family Peace Facebook page or call 218-326-0388.

