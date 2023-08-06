Two lumberjacks compete head-to-head at Tall Timber Days

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - After an opening ceremony on Friday, the Tall Timber Days festival entered full swing early Saturday morning.

The day began with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Grand Rapids Kiwanis Club.

According to Lee Jess, an organizer for Tall Timer Days, the Timberworks Lumberjack Show is one of the festival’s biggest draws.

With several performances throughout the day, two lumberjacks compete in events like wood chopping, sawing, and log rolling.

Lumberjack Dave Weatherhead says the audiences in Grand Rapids get the lumberjacks excited to perform.

“You kind of feed off the energy from the crowd, and vice versa, so it’s a whole lot of fun,” said Weatherhead. “Each event only takes a few seconds, but it’s an intense spring for those few seconds.”

Throughout the day, attendees could take part in chainsaw carving demonstrations, arts and crafts, and even log rolling demonstrations.

2023 marks the 42nd annual Tall Timber Days.

To read more about this year’s festival, visit the Tall Timer Days website.

