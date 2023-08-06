Twin Ports organization observes Hiroshima Day, calls for nuclear disarmament

By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -On August 6, 1945, the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan.

78 years later, Northlanders gathered in Canal Park to remember the lives lost in the bombing and to fight for nuclear disarmament.

The event was organized by the Twin Ports Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

Members of the coalition held signs, handed out fliers, and asked people to sign a petition.

As the only nation to use nuclear weapons in war, organizers said the United States must learn from history.

“It’s our sacred duty to honor what happened to the people of Hiroshima,” said Dorothy Wolden, President of Northland Grandmothers for Peace. “We must not forget them, we must not forget their suffering, and it needs to be a serious lesson for all of us.”

The petition asks Duluth City Council to pass an advisory resolution, which would call on President Biden to support the Treaty on The Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

More than 100 cities across the US have passed similar resolutions.

To learn more about the grassroots effort, visit the Twin Ports Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons website.

