TALL TIMBER DAYS PARADE: Letting their furry friends lead the way

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Sunday marked the final day of Grand Rapid’s Tall Timber Days Festival, but before the annual parade started, the town’s furriest friends lead the way.

“The puppies are very cute,” said Julia Lee, a Tall Timber Days committee member.

The sight of 23 of wagging tails making their way down the street during the pet parade has become a norm for Grand Rapids residents.

Some call it the cutest way to wrap up the weekend-long festival.

“I think it brings such a sense of community to have people bring out their pets and show them off,” said Lee. “It is really special to Grand Rapids.”

The pet parade has become such a popular event over the years, that many families, like the Adamson’s, made it a tradition.

“We’ve been doing this for about 14 years,” said Lucy Adamson, who was standing next to her dog Penny.

Adamson and Penny were both wearing Toy Story-themed costumes, preparing to walk down the street with the other participants.

“It’s just fun to watch all of them walking down the street together and be a part of the show,” said Adamson.

Adamson said the parade is a fun way to be with the community and bring her furry friend along. Adamson, and many others, smiled as she saw all the creative ways pet parents included their pets in the show.

“I think it’s just fun to look at all the cool costumes that everyone thinks of,” said Adamson.

The pet parade wasn’t just about dogs, this year’s show included a rabbit and iguana.

