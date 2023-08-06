TALL TIMBER DAYS PARADE: Letting their furry friends lead the way

Tall Timber Days Pet Parade
Tall Timber Days Pet Parade(Northern News Now)
By Cara Kopp
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Sunday marked the final day of Grand Rapid’s Tall Timber Days Festival, but before the annual parade started, the town’s furriest friends lead the way.

“The puppies are very cute,” said Julia Lee, a Tall Timber Days committee member.

The sight of 23 of wagging tails making their way down the street during the pet parade has become a norm for Grand Rapids residents.

Some call it the cutest way to wrap up the weekend-long festival.

“I think it brings such a sense of community to have people bring out their pets and show them off,” said Lee. “It is really special to Grand Rapids.”

The pet parade has become such a popular event over the years, that many families, like the Adamson’s, made it a tradition.

“We’ve been doing this for about 14 years,” said Lucy Adamson, who was standing next to her dog Penny.

Adamson and Penny were both wearing Toy Story-themed costumes, preparing to walk down the street with the other participants.

“It’s just fun to watch all of them walking down the street together and be a part of the show,” said Adamson.

Adamson said the parade is a fun way to be with the community and bring her furry friend along. Adamson, and many others, smiled as she saw all the creative ways pet parents included their pets in the show.

“I think it’s just fun to look at all the cool costumes that everyone thinks of,” said Adamson.

The pet parade wasn’t just about dogs, this year’s show included a rabbit and iguana.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tick bite causing red meat allergy for almost half a million Americans
Tick bite causing red meat allergy for almost half a million Americans
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
A passerby heard their cries for help and jumped into action.
Good Samaritan rescues girls from Park Point rip current
HNN File Image
Child seriously injured in brush mower accident near Cook
Homeowner and pet cat safe after early morning house fire in Duluth
Homeowner and pet cat safe after early morning house fire in Duluth

Latest News

Participants walked from the Angel of Hope Children's Memorial Park to the Olcott Park fountain...
Vigil honors Virginia woman, brings awareness to domestic violence
Two Lumberjacks went head-to-head for the Timberworks Lumberjack Show on August 5.
Two lumberjacks compete head-to-head at Tall Timber Days
Cider or seltzer?
CIDER OR SELTZER: Which beverage is more popular?
Click above for the video forecast
Saturday night forecast with Dave Anderson August 5