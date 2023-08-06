Rain chance has gone down for Sunday

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SUNDAY: The most recent model run has decreased our rain chance for today. Scattered showers will still be possible, but they’re not as likely as before. Otherwise, highs will reach the 60s and 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Clouds decrease with mostly clear skies by the afternoon. Highs reach the 70s with lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: We’ll continue to see similar conditions to Monday with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: A chance for scattered showers returns with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

