Superior holds Head of Lakes Fair this week

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Head of Lakes Fair returns to Superior this week.

Located on Tower Avenue on the south side of the city, the festival kicked off Tuesday and continues through Saturday.

The 21-acre attraction draws more than 10,000 visitors from all over northern Wisconsin and the Duluth area.

People can enjoy rides, eat delicious food, and so much more.

Fair attendee Phil Stepp said it has the whole family smiling.

“It’s easy for families to go,” Stepp said. “It’s free parking. You get here, there’s not a lot of lines. Get in, get out quick, especially if you have little kids. And lots of good food, too.”

Times

Friday: gates open 3 p.m.

Saturday: gates open 12 p.m.

Prices:

General admission: $9

Ages 65+: $7

Ages 5-17: $7

Military Discount: $7

Children 5 and under: FREE

