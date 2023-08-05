Sunday’s rain chance is high but totals may stay low

WEATHER STORY: Twin lows cutting across the country-side will raise up a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. However, if the rain pays off, the totals may not go much more than a tenth of an inch. Severe storms are not expected but general thunderstorms may randomly pop up here and there. Sunday should be cloudy which will keep temperatures down. They’ll go back up a bit Monday and Tuesday but should fall off again by Wednesday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will start partly cloudy and try to build towards mostly cloudy as the night goes on. Low temps will be in the range of 55-60. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 60% rain chance may start doing its thing after 8 a.m. Again, rain totals should stay light. The afternoon may have some isolated non-severe thunderstorms. The afternoon high will be near 70. The wind will be E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The two lows will go and a new high will arrive to clear up the sky to mostly sunny status. The morning low will be 55. The afternoon high will be 78. The wind will be N 5-10 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Summer temps will spike back to 80 on Tuesday. Another timid rain chance will slink along from Wednesday to Friday. After Tuesday, temperatures will descend to the lower 70′s.

The week ahead will have its warmest temps early followed by slight light rain chances. (KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.