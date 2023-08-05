Retired Coast Guard members celebrate reunion in Twin Ports

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More than 40 retired Coast Guard crew members were reunited with each other, and their new decommissioned vessel Friday in Duluth.

The Coast Guard members saw the reunion as a celebration of their family.

“We lived together, we worked together, we played together and they’re like my brothers,” Retired U.S. Coast Guard Member Teddy Rice said.

U.S. Coast Guard service members from the 1980s celebrated the reunion on the USCGC Sundew Friday after finding each other on a Facebook group.

“It’s been a team effort to pull this off and months of work, so now we are ready to enjoy these months of work,” Rice said.

Teddy Rice of Michigan is a retired service member and helped reunite the members.

“To come back to this ship, meet my old crew and see the ship after 37 years, it’s priceless,” Rice said.

The Sundew was a cutter that sailed the Great Lakes and oceans for 60 years.

When it was decommissioned in 2004, Duluth turned it into a floating museum.

Then in 2009, Jeff Foster bought the ship, when the city could no longer afford upkeep.

Foster said he is more than happy to give the coasties a sail down memory lane.

“Not just me, but all the crew members are very proud to have these guys who served on this ship and put in their time,” Foster said.

An emotional reunion of the service members, and a great day rolling on.

“When I walked onto the ship for the first time in 37 years, I had tears in my eyes,” Rice said. “It’s very emotional.”

The retired service members enjoyed a four-hour cruise on Lake Superior, then celebrated with dinner on the ship.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.