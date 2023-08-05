Homeowner and pet cat safe after early morning house fire in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A homeowner and his pets are safe after a house fire early Saturday morning caused $80,000 in damages.

According to authorities, Saturday morning the Duluth Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on East Locust Street.

The caller said that they could see flames coming from the basement.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large amount of fire coming from the front basement window.

The homeowner told police that he was the only person in the house and he and his pet cat were outside.

The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to the basement level.

There were no injuries to report.

Damage estimates to the building and contents are about $80000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

