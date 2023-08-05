Good Samaritan rescues girls from Park Point rip current

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two girls struggling in the water off Park Point Friday evening made it out safely with the help of a stranger.

According to Assistant Duluth Fire Chief Brent Consie, it happened shortly after 7 p.m. off the beach near the 800 Block of South Lake Avenue.

A passerby heard their cries for help and jumped into action. (kbjr)

Consie says a girl got in the lake to swim, and was swept off her feet by a rip current and pulled out into deeper water.

Her friend came to help her and was also caught in the current.

Officials say that’s when a passerby walking the beach, Branislov Molnar of Toronto, Canada, heard their cries for help and jumped into action.

Molnar went into the water and helped one of them, who was already mostly to shore. He then went back in and pulled the other girl to safety.

Duluth Fire officials say they had already warned people on Park Point of dangerous rip currents Friday morning, changing the beach warning flags to red.

They ask that everyone pay attention to the flag colors and know about rip current danger before getting into Lake Superior.

