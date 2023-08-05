Good Samaritan rescues girls from Park Point rip current

By Dan Wolfe
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two girls struggling in the water off Park Point Friday evening made it out safely with the help of a stranger.

According to Assistant Duluth Fire Chief Brent Consie, it happened shortly after 7 p.m. off the beach near the 800 Block of South Lake Avenue.

A passerby heard their cries for help and jumped into action.
A passerby heard their cries for help and jumped into action.(kbjr)

Consie says a girl got in the lake to swim, and was swept off her feet by a rip current and pulled out into deeper water.

Her friend came to help her and was also caught in the current.

Officials say that’s when a passerby walking the beach, Branislov Molnar of Toronto, Canada, heard their cries for help and jumped into action.

Molnar went into the water and helped one of them, who was already mostly to shore. He then went back in and pulled the other girl to safety.

Duluth Fire officials say they had already warned people on Park Point of dangerous rip currents Friday morning, changing the beach warning flags to red.

They ask that everyone pay attention to the flag colors and know about rip current danger before getting into Lake Superior.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayfield mayor names officer involved in deadly accident
Generic Crime Scene
Duluth Police release new information on Wednesday’s deadly shooting
Jacob Johnson, 37, on trial for second-degree intentional murder and second-degree...
Superior man found guilty by jury for murder, dismemberment
Erik Decker Reinertson
Esko man charged after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene while intoxicated
Left: Brandon Capone William-Gillard Right: Sanussi Tamsir Bangoura:
2 men charged in Wednesday’s deadly shooting, victim identified

Latest News

HNN File Image
Child seriously injured in brush mower accident near Cook
Head of Lakes Fair Food Stands
Superior holds Head of Lakes Fair this week
More than 40 retired coast guard crew members were reunited with each other, and their new...
Retired Coast Guard members celebrate reunion in Twin Ports
Tick bite causing red meat allergy for almost half a million Americans
Tick bite causing red meat allergy for almost half a million Americans