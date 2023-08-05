Duluth Police and Fire Unions endorse Roger Reinert for Mayor

The 1:50 video explained why they believe Reinert’s polices would be better
Duluth's Police and Fire Unions released a video endorsing challenger Roger Reinert for Duluth...
Duluth's Police and Fire Unions released a video endorsing challenger Roger Reinert for Duluth Mayor(Duluth Firefighters Local 101)
By Matt McConico
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police and Fire Unions released a joint video endorsing Roger Reinert for Mayor of Duluth.

The video posted on Facebook said this is the first time in 20 years the two unions have jointly endorsed a candidate.

The video starts saying, “IFF Local 101 Duluth Professional Firefighters and LES 538 Duluth Police proudly endorse Roger Reinert for Mayor of Duluth.”

The 1-minute 50-second video posted on the Duluth Firefighters Local 101 Facebook Page explained why they believe Reinert’s polices would be better.

The video also listed complaints about incumbent Mayor Emily Larson’s polices.

Part of the joint statement included, “Citizens of Duluth Shouldn’t have to choose public safety as a priority on their ballot. And unfortunately this is the position our current administration has put us in. Duluth needs a change.”

The statement continued, “Core city services have to be a priority and funded appropriately for Duluth to grown and thrive.”

Emily Larson is running for a third term in office.

Larson and Reinert have raised the most money of the five Mayoral candidates running.

Three other candidates include Robert David Schieve, Jesse Peterson and Julie A. Mead.

Jair Dosser filed to run, but withdrew.

