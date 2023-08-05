Child seriously injured in brush mower accident near Cook

By Dan Wolfe
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT
COOK, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 6-year-old girl was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital Friday afternoon after being run over by a brush mower.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 2 p.m. just north of Cook.

Officials say an ATV was pulling a brush mower to clear trails.

The child was riding the ATV behind the adult driver when she fell off and was run over by the mower.

The girl was taken to the Cook hospital and then airlifted to Minneapolis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

No word Friday evening on her condition.

