Trail by Trail: Duluth, Virginia, Barnum

Duluth, MN- There is an effort in Duluth to transform the trail by the rail! A group from the St. Louis County Depot will be tidying up the Lake Superior Hiking Trail in Downtown Duluth near the Depot. The goal is to make it a destination the community will want to explore over and over again. Afterward, there will be a free neighborhood picnic sponsored by the Minnesota Ballet and Duluth’s Love Your Block program. It’s happening on Tuesday, August 15, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Virginia, MN- Virginia broke ground on a new historically inspired entrance to Olcott Park. In addition to creating a grand entrance to the park, the project will widen the northern entrance to allow for two-way traffic and increased accessibility. The park is also the site of youth baseball, music in the park, picnic pavilions, playgrounds, a disc golf course, a paved walking trail, a community greenhouse, and the local historical society. The total project investment is more than $109,000. Construction completion is expected in late August.

Barnum, MN- RideSafe is in need of volunteers to help with its presentation. RideSafe works to reduce the number of power sports injuries and deaths by inspiring children and adults to wear helmets and proper safety gear and get safety certification before operating equipment. The presentation is for Kindergarten through 6th-grade students. It is happening on Monday, September 11, all day at the Barnum Fairgrounds. If you would like to help out, contact Roxanne Olsen at rolsen@isd91.org or (218) 389-0108.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

