Trail by Trail: Duluth, Virginia, Barnum

There is an effort in Duluth to transform the trail by the rail!
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Duluth, MN- There is an effort in Duluth to transform the trail by the rail! A group from the St. Louis County Depot will be tidying up the Lake Superior Hiking Trail in Downtown Duluth near the Depot. The goal is to make it a destination the community will want to explore over and over again. Afterward, there will be a free neighborhood picnic sponsored by the Minnesota Ballet and Duluth’s Love Your Block program. It’s happening on Tuesday, August 15, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Virginia, MN- Virginia broke ground on a new historically inspired entrance to Olcott Park. In addition to creating a grand entrance to the park, the project will widen the northern entrance to allow for two-way traffic and increased accessibility. The park is also the site of youth baseball, music in the park, picnic pavilions, playgrounds, a disc golf course, a paved walking trail, a community greenhouse, and the local historical society. The total project investment is more than $109,000. Construction completion is expected in late August.

Barnum, MN- RideSafe is in need of volunteers to help with its presentation. RideSafe works to reduce the number of power sports injuries and deaths by inspiring children and adults to wear helmets and proper safety gear and get safety certification before operating equipment. The presentation is for Kindergarten through 6th-grade students. It is happening on Monday, September 11, all day at the Barnum Fairgrounds. If you would like to help out, contact Roxanne Olsen at rolsen@isd91.org or (218) 389-0108.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayfield mayor names officer involved in deadly accident
Generic Crime Scene
Duluth Police release new information on Wednesday’s deadly shooting
Jacob Johnson, 37, on trial for second-degree intentional murder and second-degree...
Superior man found guilty by jury for murder, dismemberment
Erik Decker Reinertson
Esko man charged after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene while intoxicated
FILE - A white-tailed deer walks through the woods in Freeport, Maine, on Nov. 10, 2015....
Minnesota DNR urges deer hunters to learn new regulations

Latest News

There is an effort in Duluth to transform the trail by the rail!
Trail by Trail: Duluth, Virginia, Barnum
Bruce Mine Park and Trailhead aerial view
Bruce Mine Park & Trailhead celebrates grand opening
New water meters are coming to Ashland.
City by City: Split Rock Lighthouse, Chequamegon Bay, Ashland
Sawyer County Sheriff's Office is warning about scam calls.
City by City: Washburn, Duluth, Sawyer County