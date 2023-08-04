Tick bite causing red meat allergy for almost half a million Americans

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to health officials, close to half a million people in the U.S. may have developed a red meat allergy due to a tick bite.

It’s called Alpha-gal Syndrome, and cases have been emerging in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Ticks are an unfortunate side effect of summer, but in recent years Alpha-gal Syndrome has many people more fearful of their bite.

“It’s not really an infectious agent, no amount of bacteria or virus, but it has something to do with the actual saliva in the tick that triggers this response,” said Dr. Ben Clarke, an Immunologist with the University of Minnesota Medical Campus in Duluth.

He said Alpha-gal is a sugar found in saliva from some hard-bodied ticks. It causes some people who have been bitten to become allergic to food with mammal-based ingredients.

“If you are a heavy meat consumer, all of a sudden you cannot have red meat. You know, if your choice of a meal is a steak, can you imagine never being able to have that again?” Clarke said.

Beef, venison, and dairy are known to cause an allergic reaction two to six hours after it’s consumed.

Symptoms can vary but include hives, digestive problems, difficulty breathing, and swelling of lips, throat, and tongue and it could even turn deadly.

In the United States, the lone star tick carries the sugar.

Though it’s primarily found in the southeast, cases have been popping up in the Upper Midwest, but leaders with the Minnesota Department of Health said that doesn’t tell the whole story.

“They only knew where the person lived. As we know, with tick-borne diseases it isn’t always where people pick up the tick that gives them the infection that makes them sick,” said Elizabeth Schiffman, epidemiologist supervisor with the Vectorborne Diseases Unit.

According to Schiffman, tracking and battling Alpha-gal is still in the early stages for the department.

“We’re still kind of evaluating what the best use of our resources is because we know that yes, this is a potentially an emerging issue, but we know that we have a lot of other tick-borne diseases,” Schiffman said.

Both Schiffman and Clark said protecting yourself from all ticks will minimize your risk of getting Alpha-gal.

“Make sure you have adequate protection, some kind of bug repellent that has DEET, wear socks that cover over the cuff so your pants while you’re walking through brush,” said Clarke.

For more information on tick-born illnesses, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.