Section of Stebner Road in Hermantown to close starting Monday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A stretch of Stebner Road in Hermantown will be closed next week.

The road will be closed to traffic between Morris Thomas Road and Hermantown Road while residential sanitary sewer work is performed.

Officials say residents in this area will have access to their homes during the project.

Both the City of Hermantown and St. Louis County will be performing additional road improvement projects in and around Hermantown.

Motorists should use caution when choosing other routes during the closure.

The closure is expected to last until Thursday, August 11.

