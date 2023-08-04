Seasonable on Friday, rain likely Saturday night into Sunday

FRIDAY: Seasonable day in store on Friday with Temperatures in the upper 70′s away from the lake, with temperatures in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s along the coastline. Skies will be mostly sunny with no chance of rain.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: The day will start out nicely with partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70′s. In the afternoon clouds will fill in as a low-pressure system makes its way south of us from the Dakota’s. Rain moves in overnight throughout the region.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature periods of rain for most of the region. High’s will only make it to the lower 70′s for most. The rain will continue into the early evening hours, clearing out overnight. Rainfall totals will be between 0.5″ and 1.5″ inches.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.