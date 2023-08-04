‘Not under control’ wildfire burns over 200 acres near U.S, Canadian Border.

ONTARIO, CANADA. (Northern News Now) - A wildfire that has spread approximately 200 acres is currently during on the other side of the Canadian border.

The fire is roughly 15 miles from Saganaga Lake, east of the Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario.

The lake sits at the end of the Gunflint Trail, which runs through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA).

Currently, the fire is “not under control,” according to the Ontario Forest Fire and Emergency Services.

Officials say the fire has low-intensity fire behavior and has not shown any growth since Thursday.

There are currently seven Ontario FireRanger ground crews assigned to the fire that received aerial suppression support from CL415 waterbombers throughout the day Thursday, according to officials.

An interactive map provided by Natural Resources of Canada, the fire was discovered on Wednesday night.

At this time, there is no threat to the public.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

