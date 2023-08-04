Northwestern to replace 18 of their 22 starters this football season

MAPLE, WI. (Northern News Now) - August is here and with that comes the first week of high school football practice in Wisconsin and the reigning Heart O’ North Conference Champions Northwestern Tigers.

Even though the Tigers are defending champions they have a lot of straightening out to do, replacing 18 of last year’s 22 starters.

One starter returning is Senior Linebacker Ian Smith, who knows what it has felt like to control the conference.

“Do you guy’s like having the target on your back year after year? Everyone wants to beat you.” asked reporter Alexis Bass.

“Yeah I mean that’s a bad and a good feeling at the same time. It’s a lot of pressure on you, but to be in that spot is a good feeling,” said Smith.

Their Head Coach, Jovin Kroll, said for them that means filling a lot of roles at the skill positions, new receivers, tight ends, running backs, and their quarterback.

Some more changes will come in the team’s game plan which had used air more than ever in recent years.

As Kroll said they will utilize more of their run game while putting an emphasis on fundamentals as they will look more like what Kroll called “a traditional Northwestern Football Team.”

“This year it’s a lot of footwork, a lot of blocking rules, all of the little things which to an extent can be a good thing because that stuff gets overlooked,” Said Kroll but added the team has other aspects to work with. “What they lack in experience I think they are going to make up with speed and strength this year. I think we are a very strong team this year physically, maybe even stronger than we were last year and maybe a little quicker. Ultimately the little things matter, and we are going to try to be good at those first and move on from that point.”

The Tigers will open their season in the “Battle for Highway 2″ as they head out to face the Ashland Oredockers on August 18.

