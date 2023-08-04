Eight-year UMD hockey staff member heading back to Harvard University

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After four years as the associate head coach for the University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team, Laura Bellamy is heading back to her alma mater, Harvard.

Bellamy also served as the assistant to head coach Marua Crowell for four seasons.

Bellamy has been announced as the head coach for the Harvard University women’s hockey team next season.

Over the course of her eight seasons with the team, the Duluth native helped guide UMD to a National Collegiate Athletic Association title game in 2022, two Frozen Four appearances, and a total of five postseason wins.

In 2022, Bellamy was awarded the women’s ice hockey assistant coach award by the American Hockey Coaches Association.

During her time as a student at Harvard, Bellamy spent four seasons goaltending with the Crimson recording the second-most shutouts with 19.

Bellamy then spent two years as an assistant with Harvard, the team also reached the NCAA title game in 2015.

