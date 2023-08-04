Eight-year UMD hockey staff member heading back to Harvard University

University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs logo over Amsoil Arena.
University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs logo over Amsoil Arena.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After four years as the associate head coach for the University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team, Laura Bellamy is heading back to her alma mater, Harvard.

Bellamy also served as the assistant to head coach Marua Crowell for four seasons.

Bellamy has been announced as the head coach for the Harvard University women’s hockey team next season.

Over the course of her eight seasons with the team, the Duluth native helped guide UMD to a National Collegiate Athletic Association title game in 2022, two Frozen Four appearances, and a total of five postseason wins.

In 2022, Bellamy was awarded the women’s ice hockey assistant coach award by the American Hockey Coaches Association.

During her time as a student at Harvard, Bellamy spent four seasons goaltending with the Crimson recording the second-most shutouts with 19.

Bellamy then spent two years as an assistant with Harvard, the team also reached the NCAA title game in 2015.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Crime Scene
Duluth Police release new information on Wednesday’s deadly shooting
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth police prepare ahead of Tuesday’s marijuana legalization
Jacob Johnson, 37, on trial for second-degree intentional murder and second-degree...
Superior man found guilty by jury for murder, dismemberment
Bayfield mayor names officer involved in deadly accident
FILE - A white-tailed deer walks through the woods in Freeport, Maine, on Nov. 10, 2015....
Minnesota DNR urges deer hunters to learn new regulations

Latest News

Northwestern Tigers look to replace 18 of 22 starters.
Northwestern to replace 18 of their 22 starters this football season
Northwestern Tigers prepare for 2023-24 season
Mark Murphy, Packers President &amp;amp; CEO stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during...
Mark Murphy named in new Northwestern lawsuits
Superior High School Football looking to improve from last season