Early voting happening this weekend before Duluth’s primary

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth’s primary election is not too far away, which will have voters casting their ballots in several big races.

This year’s primary election includes narrowing down the list of candidates for the city’s next mayor.

There will also be a number of city council seats and a school board seat on Duluth residents’ primary ballots.

Some voters in Lake and Koochiching counties have county commissioner vacancies to weigh in on.

If you live in Duluth, you can vote early.

You can cast a ballot in person at Duluth City Hall Saturday and Monday.

In addition, you can visit your polling place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day, which is Tuesday, August 8.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.