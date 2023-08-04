Cooler and inclement weekend ahead

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Tonight we will see lows in the 50′s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the east 5-10mph.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70′s with southeast winds 5-10mph. We will see showers moving in overnight.

Saturday (KBJR WX)

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: A low pressure system will move through the region on Sunday, bringing showers and isolated thunder throughout much of the day. New rain totals will be between 0.25-2.0″. Highs will be in the 60′s around the lake, lower 70′s inland.

Sunday (KBJR WX)

MONDAY: On Monday we will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70′s. Winds will be out of the north 5-15mph.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.