City by City: Split Rock Lighthouse, Chequamegon Bay, Ashland

Split Rock Lighthouse- The landmark is partnering with UMD for a long look at the night sky. The 6th annual Dark Sky Night in partnership with the Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium is on Tuesday, August 8. Guests will be able to use provided telescopes to take a live tour of the stars and planets. There will also be a documentary screening before nightfall. The event is free, but registration is encouraged.

Chequamegon Bay- A local group is celebrating the success of their first charity golf tournament. The Apostle Islands and Chequamegon Bay Community Funds held the event in mid-June and raised over $13,000. During their latest round of grants, they awarded over $74,000 to 21 non-profit projects across the Bayfield Peninsula. Applications for the next round of grants open on September 1 with the window closing on October 1.

Ashland, WI- The city announced the Water Meter Upgrade Project is about to begin. Residents and businesses will receive a letter in the next few weeks. Meter replacements will begin later this month and are expected to be completed in 2024. The new meters will allow the Utilities Department remote monitoring and quicker access to alert codes when triggered.

