Carlton County experiencing 911 phone outages
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some portions of Carlton County are experiencing 911 phone outages for landline calls.
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says if you’re unable to get through to 911 please try calling on a cell phone or VIOP phone.
If none of these are available call one of the following phone numbers:
- 218-364-3632
- 218-384-4185
- 218-451-6843
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.