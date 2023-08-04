Carlton County experiencing 911 phone outages

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some portions of Carlton County are experiencing 911 phone outages for landline calls.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says if you’re unable to get through to 911 please try calling on a cell phone or VIOP phone.

If none of these are available call one of the following phone numbers:

218-364-3632

218-384-4185

218-451-6843

