Bruce Mine Park & Trailhead celebrates grand opening

CHISHOLM, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new trailhead has officially opened on the Iron Range after years of planning.

The Bruce Mine Park and Trailhead had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

Located just outside of Chisholm, the park will act as a resting stop for Mesabi Trail riders, and a launching point for Red Park MTB riders and ATV riders.

In addition, residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the views and history of the site.

Volunteers with the Chisholm Beautification Association (CBA) have spent nine years on the project.

The Chisholm Chamber of Commerce says the park is a tribute to the thousands of dedicated immigrant miners who sacrificed so much to build a future on the Iron Range.

Bruce Mine Park and Trailhead ribbon cutting ceremony (Ceasar Ortega at Discover the Range)

