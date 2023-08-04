2 men charged in Wednesday’s deadly shooting, victim identified

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The two men who were arrested in connection to Wednesday’s double shooting have been charged.

Sanussi Tamsir Bangoura, 21, of Duluth, and Brandon Capone Williams-Gillard, 25, of Duluth have been charged with second-degree aiding and abetting murder, second-degree aiding and abetting assault, and drive-by shooting toward a person.

According to the criminal complaint, on Wednesday before 1:30 p.m., a man, who has a contentious history with both Bangoura and Williams-Gillard, was in a parking lot in the area of 24th Avenue West and West 3rd Street talking to a female.

Bangoura and Williams-Gillard came upon the man in the parking lot and approached him.

Authorities say Williams-Gillard got out of the car and hit the hood of the man’s car proposing that they “box.”

However, the man suggested that they “box” down the block.

At that time, the man left the parking lot in his black Acura with Bangoura and Williams-Gillard following in the blue Chrysler.

The criminal complaint states the man called his friends to come outside to help him with the fight.

They met on the 2500 block of West 2nd Street in Duluth.

Authorities say video surveillance shows that man’s group approached the blue Chrysler and one of the friends threw a punch at Bangoura through the open driver’s side window.

Almost immediately after the punch was thrown, the blue Chrysler began to drive away.

As he was driving, Bangoura reached out the driver’s side window with a handgun and fired multiple shots at the group.

It is stated the group ducked and laid flat on the ground to dodge the shots and one friend was shot in the butt.

Two men then drove the injured man to a local hospital.

However, a different friend, now known to be 19-year-old Paris Allen of Duluth, was shot in the head and did not get up.

At approximately 1:29 p.m., 911 was called and Allen was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Bangoura and Williams-Gillard continued on their way and split up.

Court documents say Williams-Gillard went to the Miller Hill Mall and shopped with one male and two females at approximately 1:52 p.m.

Bangoura stopped at a gas station at 1:55 p.m.

Allegedly after dropping off the injured friend at the hospital, another man in the group left in the black Acura.

At 1:59 PM, shots were fired from a black Acura toward 3904 West 4th Street, which is where Bangoura and Williams-Gillard live.

It is stated Bangoura arrived home shortly after shots were fired toward his residence, and he spoke with officers who were already on scene.

He admitted to having a contentious history with the he challenged to a fight but denied being part of any shooting.

Police found Williams-Gillard at a residence after 7 p.m. with the male and two females from the mall.

The criminal complaint states Williams-Gillard admitted that he and Bangoura had a confrontation with a man and shots were fired.

Williams-Gillard said he ducked and did not see anything and was dropped off after.

Authorities say the male that was with Williams-Gillard said that Williams-Gillard told him he allegedly shot two or three times and that Bangoura shot multiple times.

One of the females that was with Williams-Gillard said that he was allegedly crying in the residence before investigators arrived.

Williams-Gillard allegedly told the female that Bangoura was punched in the face, then Bangoura pulled a gun while they drove away.

Then he told the female that Bangoura may have hit someone as Bangoura emptied a whole clip and that he shot twice.

According to court documents, eight .40 caliber spent casings were found in the street of the 2500 block of West 2nd Street.

Inside the blue Chrysler was a pair of rubber gloves and inside the gloves were one spent .40 caliber casing and three spent 9mm casings.

Additionally, there one spent 9mm casing on the driver’s seat and one spent 9mm casing was on the driver’s floorboard.

Forensic results are pending but at this time police believe Bangoura shot the majority of the rounds.

Bangoura and Williams-Gillard are both looking at up to 40 years in prison for the incident.

Both men had their first court appearance Friday.

