Warm today, cooler and possibly wet this weekend

3-Day
3-Day(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have sunny skies and hot temperatures. Tonight we will see clear skies and light winds becoming east. Lows will be in the 50′s and 60′s.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the east 10-15mph. This will help keep temperatures around the lake in the 70′s. Inland temperatures will still be in the 80′s.

Friday
Friday(KBJR WX)
Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70′s with southeast winds 5-10mph. There will be a chance of showers in the evening.

Saturday
Saturday(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: A low pressure system will pass over the region on Sunday to bring a 50% chance of showers and some thunderstorms. New rain totals between 0.5-1.50″ will be possible. Temperatures will be cooler, topping out in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s around the lake, mostly 70′s inland. Winds will be northeast 10-15mph.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Crime Scene
Duluth Police release new information on Wednesday’s deadly shooting
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth police prepare ahead of Tuesday’s marijuana legalization
Jacob Johnson, 37, on trial for second-degree intentional murder and second-degree...
Superior man found guilty by jury for murder, dismemberment
Sheriff: Man dies after being hit by Bayfield Police squad car
FILE - A white-tailed deer walks through the woods in Freeport, Maine, on Nov. 10, 2015....
Minnesota DNR urges deer hunters to learn new regulations

Latest News

Northern News Now Morning Forecast 8-3-23
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 8-3-23
Northern News Now
Warm day on Thursday, a little cooler Friday and Saturday
Weather recordings - daily 4pm
AUGUST 2, PM WEATHER
Thursday comes up warm again
Storm chance lasts through Wednesday night, warmth will stick around Thursday