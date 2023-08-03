Warm today, cooler and possibly wet this weekend
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have sunny skies and hot temperatures. Tonight we will see clear skies and light winds becoming east. Lows will be in the 50′s and 60′s.
FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the east 10-15mph. This will help keep temperatures around the lake in the 70′s. Inland temperatures will still be in the 80′s.
SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70′s with southeast winds 5-10mph. There will be a chance of showers in the evening.
SUNDAY: A low pressure system will pass over the region on Sunday to bring a 50% chance of showers and some thunderstorms. New rain totals between 0.5-1.50″ will be possible. Temperatures will be cooler, topping out in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s around the lake, mostly 70′s inland. Winds will be northeast 10-15mph.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.