Warm day on Thursday, a little cooler Friday and Saturday

THURSDAY: Similar temperatures today in the mid 80′s for most of the region, a touch cooler than yesterday closer to the international border in the upper 70′s. A northwest breeze will cause some compressional heating in the Twin Ports area, where upper 80′s are possible. It will be mostly sunny with little to no chance of rain.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Temperatures take a dip especially along the north and south shore of Lake Superior. Temperatures along the lake including Duluth will be in the lower to mid 70′s, while areas inland will see upper 70′s to low 80′s. It will be sunny as high pressure takes over the region on Friday into Saturday.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: A touch warmer for the entire region as the lake breeze backs off a little bit. Temperatures will be in the lower 80′s inland and middle 70′s for the immediate coastline. On the hill in Duluth temperatures should be around 80. Partly cloudy skies and a very small chance of an isolated shower, however the large majority of the region will remain dry. Saturday night we’re tracking a potential storm that could bring some rain into the area on Sunday.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.