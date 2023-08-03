Update on FPD officers injured in July 14 shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department posted on social media to give an update on how the critically injured officers in the deadly shooting on July 14th.

Officials say Officer Andrew Dotas is in serious but stable condition. His family is excited to share he has been able to walk with no assistance.

Officer Tyler Hawes has been upgraded to stable condition, and he’s focusing on getting stronger every day. Officials say both officers and their families are thanking the community for their continued support and prayers. FPD says the officers and their families are working closely with their teams at Sanford Health.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.