Taylor Swift announces more Eras Tour dates

(Gray News) - Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is not over just yet.

Swift announced another leg of The Eras Tour in North America starting Oct. 18, 2024.

The dates are locations for the 2024 North American tour are:

Oct. 18 - 20, 2024 in Miami, Florida

Oct. 25 - 27, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana

Nov. 1 - 3, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana

Nov. 14 - 16, 21-23, 2024 in Toronto, Canada

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” Swift wrote on social media. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.”

