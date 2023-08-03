Superior Football looks to build with young roster

Superior Football
Superior Football(KBJR)
By Alexis Beckett
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday the Spartans held just their second practice of the 2023-24 season and even in the heat, remained focused on preparing for Week 1.

Despite finishing last season with a 1-8 record, head coach Bob DeMyer said there’s still things to learn from last year’s team.

“I was really proud of that team and the way they came back and competed. So, we talk a lot about following those kids’ leads from last year and what they did to set the standard and the expectation to come back every single day and prepare to play and compete on Friday night,” DeMyer said.

The Spartans will continue to prepare over the next few weeks for their season opener against Wausau West on August 18th at NBC Spartans Sports Complex at 7 p.m.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday has a marginal risk of severe weather
Strong storms may light up Tuesday night but should go away later Wednesday
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth police prepare ahead of Tuesday’s marijuana legalization
Generic Crime Scene
1 dead, 1 hurt in afternoon shootings, 2 suspects in custody
Police lights generic
Man arrested after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene while intoxicated
Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case

Latest News

The men’s college hockey teams at Wisconsin, Minnesota Duluth, Northeastern and Air Force will...
Kwik Trip releases 2023 Holiday Face-Off schedule, UMD to participate for first time
Washington Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas reacts as he scores the game winning run as Milwaukee...
Costly 9th inning errors lead to Brewers loss against Nationals
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Joey Meneses homers, drives in 3 runs as the Nationals rally past the Brewers 5-3
The Brewers have reportedly traded for outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets.
Report: Brewers trade for Mets outfielder Mark Canha