Superior Football looks to build with young roster

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday the Spartans held just their second practice of the 2023-24 season and even in the heat, remained focused on preparing for Week 1.

Despite finishing last season with a 1-8 record, head coach Bob DeMyer said there’s still things to learn from last year’s team.

“I was really proud of that team and the way they came back and competed. So, we talk a lot about following those kids’ leads from last year and what they did to set the standard and the expectation to come back every single day and prepare to play and compete on Friday night,” DeMyer said.

The Spartans will continue to prepare over the next few weeks for their season opener against Wausau West on August 18th at NBC Spartans Sports Complex at 7 p.m.

