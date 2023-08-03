Sheriff: Man dies after being hit by Bayfield Police squad car

(WDBJ)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - A man died after he was hit by a City of Bayfield Police Department squad car Wednesday night.

According to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Highway 13 at West Bresette Hill Road between Bayfield and Red Cliff.

That’s where authorities say the police squad car struck the pedestrian.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, the pedestrian was found dead.

Authorities did not immediately say what led up to the crash. They have also not identified the person who died or the person who was driving the police department squad car.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, will be conducting the investigation.

In a news release Thursday morning, the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office extended their thoughts and prayers to the family members of those involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

