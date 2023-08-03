New medical center in Duluth celebrates grand opening

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Arrowhead Surgery Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate its grand opening.

The building is located at Arrowpointe Medical Center off Rice Lake Road, which previously housed UnitedHealthcare.

The project began four years ago and cost $6 million.

The 15-thousand-square-foot facility will specialize in spinal care and prioritize patient comfort in design.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Jared Broadway is bringing his practice to Duluth.

In 2019, he moved to Fargo but knew he had to return.

”This is such a strong community and has been such a wonderful place to practice medicine,” said Broadway. “The patients are just so strong and resilient, and I’m just really glad to have been a part of so many patients’ lives.”

Arrowhead Surgery Center expects to treat patients by the end of the year.

