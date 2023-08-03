Mark Murphy named in new Northwestern lawsuits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy is named as a defendant in new lawsuits filed against Northwestern University.

According to ESPN, Murphy, who was the athletic director at Northwestern from 2003-2007 before joining the Packers, is named by 2 of the 4 former players who filed the lawsuits on Thursday, alleging hazing within the football program. The suits allege negligence on Murphy’s part for failing to prevent the hazing.

As in previous suits against the school, these players allege hazing, sexual abuse and racial discrimination. The two players who named Murphy played at the school from 2004-2008. CBS Chicago reports the lawsuits include allegations that Black players were forced to engage in watermelon eating contests.

Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired in July after the first allegations of hazing came to light. Since then, 13 former players have filed lawsuits against the school, according to ESPN.

WBAY-TV reached out to Murphy for comment, but through a Packers spokesperson, he respectfully declined. Murphy was hired as the Packers President and CEO on December 3rd, 2007.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.