Man dead after standoff in Osceola Wednesday

OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - Police say a man is dead after a standoff that lasted multiple hours in Osceola Wednesday.

According to the Osceola Police Department, officers arrived at a home in the 900 block of Marty’s Way at around 10:15 AM to investigate a felony domestic abuse incident.

An adult male was contacted at the front door of the home, and after a brief interaction with officers, the man fled inside.

Officers pursued to arrest the man, but heard what appeared to be a gunshot from inside the home and held their positions until other agencies arrived to help.

The police department says after several hours of failed negotiations, the man was found dead inside the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and an autopsy will be performed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office.

