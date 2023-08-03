Kwik Trip releases 2023 Holiday Face-Off schedule, UMD to participate for first time

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey will be competing in their first Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off tournament.

On Wednesday the field was announced, UMD will face Northeastern University in the semifinal round, with the Air Force and Wisconsin competing on the other side.

The holiday getaway is a two-day event with the semifinals played on December 28.

The championship game and consolation match will be played on December 29.

All games are to be played at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wi. and broadcasted by Bally Sports TV.

The Wisconsin Badgers won the inaugural 2021 Face-Off and placed second behind the Clarkson Golden Eagles in 2022.

Tickets are currently available and can be found here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.