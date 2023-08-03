Kwik Trip releases 2023 Holiday Face-Off schedule, UMD to participate for first time

The men’s college hockey teams at Wisconsin, Minnesota Duluth, Northeastern and Air Force will...
The men’s college hockey teams at Wisconsin, Minnesota Duluth, Northeastern and Air Force will compete at the end of 2023 in the third annual Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off hockey tournament.(Fiserv Forum)
By Jeffrey F McClure and Alexis Beckett
Published: Aug. 2, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey will be competing in their first Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off tournament.

On Wednesday the field was announced, UMD will face Northeastern University in the semifinal round, with the Air Force and Wisconsin competing on the other side.

The holiday getaway is a two-day event with the semifinals played on December 28.

The championship game and consolation match will be played on December 29.

All games are to be played at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wi. and broadcasted by Bally Sports TV.

The Wisconsin Badgers won the inaugural 2021 Face-Off and placed second behind the Clarkson Golden Eagles in 2022.

Tickets are currently available and can be found here.

