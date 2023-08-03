Fundraising update on Duluth mayoral race

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ahead of next week’s primary in Duluth, there’s a better picture of how much funding candidates have raised this year with a challenger coming out on top in the mayoral race.

According to the Duluth City Clerk’s Office, candidate and former local lawmaker Roger Reinert has raised nearly $41,000 from January to July.

Mayor Emily Larson has raised nearly $35,000 in the same time period.

The other mayoral candidates did not have financial reports.

All candidates were required to file campaign finance reports at least 10 days prior to the primary.

These reports cover cash contributions, in-kind contributions, and campaign expenses.

To see the campaign finance results for yourself, click here.

Primary Day is Tuesday, August 8.

