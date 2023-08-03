Esko man charged after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene while intoxicated

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The man who hit a motorcyclist in Duluth and fled has been charged.

Erik Decker Reinertson, 34, of Esko has been charged with three separate felonies for criminal vehicular operation that causes great bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 29 at approximately 9:45 p.m. Duluth Police and emergency responders were dispatched to a reported truck and motorcycle crash.

The crash occurred on the South Lake Avenue and I-35 viaduct.

Witnesses stated they saw the truck hit the motorcyclist which caused the driver to fly into a concrete barrier.

The motorcyclist was severely injured and was transported to a local hospital.

He suffered broken ribs, broken eye sockets, a compound fracture of the leg, brain bleed, loss of consciousness, and other various injuries as a result of being hit.

Authorities say the truck was not at the scene and was heading southbound on I-35.

Law enforcement checked surveillance cameras at the scene, which showed the suspect vehicle.

Reinertson allegedly continued about halfway down the ramp towards I-35 before he got out to run to where the motorcyclist was laying on the ground.

He then got back into his car and eventually drove away.

Carlton County deputies were able to pull over Reinertson later and DPD arrived.

According to the complaint, during the stop, Reinertson allegedly told police, “I was coming out of Canal Park and I followed some people through the intersection, right on Lake Avenue there, and someone came through the intersection the other way and I hit them.”

Reinertson claimed a DPD officer told him to “clear the intersection,” “go home,” and to “call somebody.”

However, he said he called his parents instead of calling the police.

After further investigation, police found out Reinertson spoke with his father in which he said he had hit a motorcyclist, claimed the DPD told him to leave the scene, and that he was on the way to his residence in Esko, MN.

But during a video surveillance review, no DPD officers were present at the time of the crash and no one told Reinertson to leave the scene, said authorities.

Further investigation led police to believe that Reinertson was under the influence of alcohol.

The complaint states that Reinertson admitted he was coming from the Pizza Luce Restaurant and to consuming alcohol at the restaurant.

Additionally, he allegedly admitted to striking the motorcyclist and leaving the scene.

Authorities say officers were able to smell the strong odor of alcohol coming from Reinertson’s breath.

It was stated his eyes were glossy, bloodshot, and watery, his pupils were constricted, his eyelids were heavy, his speech was slurred, and swayed while standing.

During a field sobriety test, officers observed indications of intoxication on all of the tests Reinertson took.

However, Reinertson refused to take a breath test at the scene, so police asked for a warrant for a blood draw.

After receiving the warrant, officers were able to conduct the blood test.

The results are still pending.

Reinertson is looking at up to five years in prison for the incident.

His is expected in court for a hearing on August 29.

