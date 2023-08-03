Duluth International Airport breaks ground on new aviation ranch hangars

Northern News Now at 5pm
By Madisan Green and Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There’s some extra space coming to the Duluth International Airport (DLH).

On Wednesday, the Duluth Airport Authority broke ground on two new general aviation hangars.

The hangars will house smaller personal aircrafts.

This will be the first time DLH has added hangars in 25 years.

The new $1.8 million space will help accommodate the growing aviation community in this region.

Each hangar will include five bays that can hold one aircraft each.

The Airport Authority has been planning the expansion for three years and finally received the resources to begin.

Even though the project has just begun, Executive Director Tom Werner is still looking ahead to what’s next.

“We’ve got a number of projects we’re taking a look at over the next ten years,” said Werner who added more on the project beginning today. “We continue to stay focused on air service and air service growth, but today we’re celebrating aviation and all the exciting things going on in that space.”

Werner also believes the new hangars will have a huge economic impact on the community.

The hangars are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday has a marginal risk of severe weather
Strong storms may light up Tuesday night but should go away later Wednesday
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth police prepare ahead of Tuesday’s marijuana legalization
One dead, one hurt in fatal Duluth shooting.
Duluth Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in afternoon shootings
Police lights generic
Man arrested after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene while intoxicated
Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case

Latest News

MN Supreme Court suspends permit for NorthMet mine
Northern News Now at 5pm
Duluth International Airport announces two new hangars being build for personal aircraft
Man dead after standoff in Osceola Wednesday
A new business is coming to the Bayfield Penninsula.
City by City: Washburn, Duluth, Sawyer County