Duluth International Airport breaks ground on new aviation ranch hangars

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There’s some extra space coming to the Duluth International Airport (DLH).

On Wednesday, the Duluth Airport Authority broke ground on two new general aviation hangars.

The hangars will house smaller personal aircrafts.

This will be the first time DLH has added hangars in 25 years.

The new $1.8 million space will help accommodate the growing aviation community in this region.

Each hangar will include five bays that can hold one aircraft each.

The Airport Authority has been planning the expansion for three years and finally received the resources to begin.

Even though the project has just begun, Executive Director Tom Werner is still looking ahead to what’s next.

“We’ve got a number of projects we’re taking a look at over the next ten years,” said Werner who added more on the project beginning today. “We continue to stay focused on air service and air service growth, but today we’re celebrating aviation and all the exciting things going on in that space.”

Werner also believes the new hangars will have a huge economic impact on the community.

The hangars are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.