City by City: Washburn, Duluth, Sawyer County

Washburn, WI- A new business is coming to town. Lost Apostle Brewery is preparing to build in what was formerly the location of the “Brokedown Palace.” The new brewery will be run by a local brewmaster Bader Colish of Washburn, who has had a hand in other breweries such as Canal Park Brewing in Duluth. Current plans for the space include an 80-seat indoor space plus an outdoor area with fire pits, retail space and a rooftop patio.

Duluth, MN- The community is invited to learn more about a replacement project planned for the I-35/Mesaba Avenue Pedestrian Bridge. Project staff will address the replacement project and how residents can give feedback on the aesthetics of the bridge. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 9 at 5 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Community Center.

Sawyer County, WI- In a post on Facebook, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office said they have received a large number of complaints about people calling victims and claiming to be with the department. These callers will tell victims they’ve missed a court date or have a warrant out for their arrest. They’ll then tell the victim they can clear up the issue if they wish to pay a fine. The sheriff’s office says the number on your phone will appear as theirs but this is just a tactic called “spoofing.” They urge anyone who expects they’re being scammed to hang up and dial the local non-emergency police line to verify any claims.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Minnesota, Silver Bay, Red Cliff

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.