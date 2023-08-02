Talking about the new Farmbill with Rep. Brad Finstad

First district congressional representative Brad Finstad spoke with KEYC News Now’s Aaron Stuve...
First district congressional representative Brad Finstad spoke with KEYC News Now’s Aaron Stuve about what he’s looking for in the future ag legislation.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - FarmFest festivities continue today in Morgan, with lawmakers representing Minnesota discuss the upcoming federal Farm Bill with constituents and colleagues. First district congressional representative Brad Finstad spoke with KEYC News Now’s Aaron Stuve about what he’s looking for in the future ag legislation.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday has a marginal risk of severe weather
Strong storms may light up Tuesday night but should go away later Wednesday
Soon, Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill into law, making recreational marijuana legal.
Duluth police prepare ahead of Tuesday’s marijuana legalization
Police lights generic
Man arrested after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene while intoxicated
Madeline Kingsbury
‘Know that Adam did it’, unsealed documents detail new evidence in Kingsbury case
MN to legalize recreational marijuana.
Two tribal nations to open Minnesota’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensaries

Latest News

Northland high schoolers got a sneak peak at what it’s like to be a nurse or doctor at a...
‘Scrubs Camp’ gives students hands-on medical experience
Northland high schoolers got a sneak peak at what it’s like to be a nurse or doctor at a...
'Scrubs Camp' gives students hands-on medical experience
West Duluth shooting 6:30 update from show
Teamsters 346 members plan to strike Saturday morning.
Blandin: Negotiations continue with striking union members
In Redwood Falls
Minnesota lawmakers highlight agriculture investments at Farmfest