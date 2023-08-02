Storm chance lasts through Wednesday night, warmth will stick around Thursday
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be keeping a close eye on the chance of thunderstorms developing and possibly becoming severe. The chance is conditional and fairly low, but something to keep an eye on if you have outdoor plans. Lows will be in the 60′s tonight with partly cloudy skies. Some patchy dense fog will be possible too.
THURSDAY: Thursday we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies! Highs will be able to reach back into the 80′s and maybe even some lower 90′s. Winds will be northerly 5-10mph.
FRIDAY: High pressure keeps the skies clear on Friday! We will see cooler temperatures around the lake, peaking in the 70′s. Inland temperatures should still reach into the 80′s.
SATURDAY: We hold on to the east wind on Saturday, so temperatures around the lake will be in the 70′s, but 80′s inland. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.