Storm chance lasts through Wednesday night, warmth will stick around Thursday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be keeping a close eye on the chance of thunderstorms developing and possibly becoming severe. The chance is conditional and fairly low, but something to keep an eye on if you have outdoor plans. Lows will be in the 60′s tonight with partly cloudy skies. Some patchy dense fog will be possible too.

Slight storm chance will fade overnight (KBJR)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies! Highs will be able to reach back into the 80′s and maybe even some lower 90′s. Winds will be northerly 5-10mph.

Thursday will be warm again but dry (kbjr)

FRIDAY: High pressure keeps the skies clear on Friday! We will see cooler temperatures around the lake, peaking in the 70′s. Inland temperatures should still reach into the 80′s.

Higher pressure will push cooler air off of Lake Superior starting Friday. (KBJR)

SATURDAY: We hold on to the east wind on Saturday, so temperatures around the lake will be in the 70′s, but 80′s inland. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Cooler conditions come Friday (KBJR)

