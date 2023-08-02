Spirit Valley Days kicks off in West Duluth Thursday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The annual community get-together features a parade, pageant, food trucks, vendors, and more.

Spirit Valley Days is an annual three-day event that has been held since 1979 along Grand Avenue in West Duluth.

“The support from the community has been really good, we’ve had some pretty awesome presenting sponsors show up to give us a hand,” Amber Brostrom, the Coordinator of Spirit Valley Days, said.

According to her, there’s a little bit of everything for anyone who wants to join in.

“We’re super excited about, as usual, we’re gonna have the parade. We’re bringing back the car show to here on Grand Avenue and that also includes bikes and big rigs for the kids to check out,” Brostrom said.

The event is meant to bring the West Duluth community together, in one of the biggest events of the year.

“West Duluth has a lot to offer that I don’t think many people realize, so if you come down here you will see that there are lots of cute little shops that you can come and do your local shopping at,” says Brostrom.

This year, there are about 60 floats and performers in the parade.

Among those in the parade are the sponsors of Spirit Valley Days, Zenith Auto Glass, and Quality Collision.

“You know, we just feel it’s important to give back to our community,” George Weller of Zenith Auto Glass, said.

Weller has been in the Twin Ports for decades and said each year the community looks forward to Spirit Valley Days.

“It’s events like this that just bring people together,” Weller said. “You know, you have people from all different walks of life and it’s a way to break down barriers is to get together and have some recreation together.”

Megam Lazzaro of Quality Collision is a West Duluth native and said it’s all about bringing more people into the neighborhood.

“I think it just goes back to making Duluth a great place to live, you know, community and involvement and togetherness is a big part of that and these events make that happen,” Lazzaro said.

Events start Thursday, August 3, with the Ms. West Duluth pageant.

They will end that night with the Spirit Valley Days parade which begins at 6 p.m.

More events will be held on August 4 and 5.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.