‘Scrubs Camp’ gives students hands-on medical experience

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northland high school students got a sneak peak at what it’s like to be a nurse or doctor Wednesday.

They attended a medical camp, hosted by the University of Minnesota Medical Campus in Duluth.

Owen Henry will be a sophomore at Rock Ridge High School this upcoming school year and is interested in mortuary science. Henry enjoyed talking with professors.

“It’s a value to meet them because you don’t really ever get to experience these types of opportunities,” Henry said. “It’s only like once in a lifetime.”

The camp was taught by scientists and professors with the U of M Medical Campus.

“We’re fortunate to have two of our great scientists here showing the students about why they love their work and what’s great about the work they do,” Dr. Mary Owen, U of M Medical Campus Associate Professor, said.

Students were also able to do hands-on activities, like learning how to stop bleeding and treat splinting injuries.

Teddy Johnson will be a senior at Ely Memorial High School and says these experiences help her learn before she studies to become a paramedic.

“It really just brings the whole thing to life, like you can see as much as you want on TV, but to see someone talking about the time they’ve held a liver in their hands, it’s just so cool,” Johnson said.

This is the camp’s second year.

