Registration open for business selling hemp-derived products

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has opened registration for businesses currently selling hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

Minnesota’s adult-use cannabis law requires retailers and manufacturers of hemp-derived cannabinoid products to register with the State by Oct. 1.

These products are derived from hemp and must contain no more than 0.3% of THC.

The rule effects businesses that sell directly to consumers, as well as out-of-state manufacturers that sell online.

The registration form is available online now and there is no fee to register.

